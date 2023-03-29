Key Points

Canada will extend the period of stay granted to recent international graduates holding a post-graduate work permit beginning 6 April 2023

Overview

The government of Canada announced that international graduates who possess a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) that has recently expired or is due to expire soon will be eligible for an extension or a new work permit beginning 6 April 2023. This will allow eligible individuals to remain in Canada for an additional 18 months.

The PGWP Program provides international graduates with an open work permit that enables them to gain invaluable Canadian work experience.

International graduates whose PGWP expired in 2023 or were eligible for the 2022 PGWP measure can apply for an extra 18-month work permit. Eligible applicants can obtain a temporary work permit while the new application is processed, even if the original work permit expired more than 90 days prior.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada has announced that international graduates with expiring PGWPs can now apply for an 18-month extension or a new work permit. This will take effect from 6 April 2023. According to the announcement, these measures were taken to protect international graduates, who play a vital role in the future of Canada's economy.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 March 2023.

