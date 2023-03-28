Canada's post-graduation work permit (PGWP) program allows international graduates of designated Canadian post-secondary institutions to obtain an open work permit to gain valuable Canadian work experience.

On March 17, 2023, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that international graduates with a PGWP expiring in 2023 or a PGWP that expired in 2022, even if they are outside the 90-day restoration period, will qualify for an additional 18-month work permit. This will allow them to remain in Canada to gain valuable work experience, and qualify to apply for permanent residence. This will also enable Canada's employers to retain highly skilled talent during a period of economic recovery and growth when they are facing unprecedented challenges in identifying and retaining workers.

Changes Effective April 6, 2023

Commencing April 6, 2023, eligible candidates will receive messages about logging into their online Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Secure Account to opt in and update key personal information.

Interim Authorization

While awaiting their new work permits, applicants whose work permits have already expired will receive an email confirming interim work authorization. Application instructions will be on IRCC's website in the next few weeks.

