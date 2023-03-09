ARTICLE

Skilled Workers who apply for immigration to Canada need to prove their language proficiency in any of two official languages of Canada (English or French) by providing a test result completed by a Language Testing agency approved by IRCC. A lot depends on the language test scores.

The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will soon start to accept Pearson Tests of English (PTE) as a new designated English language test for Canadian immigration. The test will be offered in a computer format. The test results should be available within 48 hours.

IRCC has recently announced that the Pearson's Test of English (PTE) is anticipated to be accepted by IRCC as of late 2023. PTE will be 3rd designated English language test valid for Canadian immigration.

English language-testing organizations that have been approved by the IRCC are:

Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP);

International English Language Testing System (IELTS);

Pearson's Test of English (PTE) – Available late 2023.

French language-testing organizations that have been approved by the IRCC are:

The Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry administers the Test d'évaluation de français pour le Canada (TEF Canada);

France Éducation International administers the Test de connaissance du français pour le Canada (TCF Canada).

Once IRCC approves PTE, it will join IELTS and CELPIP General Training as one of three designated language tests, which skilled workers can complete to prove their English language ability for immigration to Canada.

Language proficiency is a key selection factor in Canada's skilled immigration programs such as Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

The Express Entry System and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) require minimum Canadian Language Benchmark or CLB 7 level of language proficiency from the applicants in any of the two official languages of Canada. However, higher language proficiency means higher immigration scores, and hence, increased chances of getting the Invitation to Apply for Canadian permanent residency from IRCC.

