For years, caregivers from abroad have played an instrumental role in supporting families in Canada. These hardworking individuals have made sacrifices to provide care to those in need, and Canada has recognized this by offering pathways to permanent residency in return.

Green and Spiegel Immigration Law Firm is excited to announce the latest update from the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in conjunction with members of Parliament Salma Zahid and Rechie Valdez. As of April 30, 2023, the amount of work experience in Canada required for a caregiver to qualify for permanent residency is being reduced from 24 months to just 12 months. Additionally, some spaces under the existing caregiver pathways have been reserved for those who already have work experience in Canada from a previous work permit, so they can apply for permanent residency right away.

This is great news for caregivers and their families, as it provides a faster path to permanent residency and successful settlement in Canada. By reducing the amount of work experience required, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is hoping to improve processing and applications, which is expected to benefit around 90% of applications currently in processing. This change will come as a welcome relief to both new caregivers just starting out and those who have been providing care in Canada already.

As we approach the end of the existing caregiver programs, Green and Spiegel Immigration Law Firm is proud to see the Canadian government continuing to make changes that show appreciation for the hardworking caregivers who provide crucial support to families in need. Work is underway to plan for the future of caregiver programming beyond June 2024, and we look forward to seeing the results of these efforts.

