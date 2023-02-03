On February 1st, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) held its first Provincial Nominee Program draw through the Express Entry system since June 2022. In today's draw, 893 invitations to apply (ITAs) were issued to candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 733 or higher. IRCC has now invited 11,893 Express Entry candidates in 2023.



The PNP aligns with the federal Express Entry system. Candidates who receive a Provincial Nomination automatically obtain an additional 600 CRS points. The program is designed for workers who have the skills, education and work experience to contribute to the economy of a specific province or territory. Each province and territory has their own "streams" which may vary depending on the province's needs.



IRCC applied its tie-breaking rule with the timestamp of December 9th, 2022, at 10:49:57 UTC, meaning candidates with a score of 733 were invited to apply if they had submitted their Express Entry profile before the timestamp.

