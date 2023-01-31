Key Points

Overview

The government of Canada announced that the processing of passport applications has returned to the pre-pandemic timeline. The average timeline for passport applications delivered in-person at a passport application center is estimated at ten days, and 20 days for applications submitted via mail. According to the government announcement, 98% of backlogged applications have been resolved.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

The government is preparing to process renewal applications for the first group of 10-year passports issued in 2013. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 January, 2023

