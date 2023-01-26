ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Are you someone who suffered losses as a result of Hurricane Fiona? If yes, then you may be eligible to replace some of your travel/immigration documents for free.

What are the documents that can be replaced for free?

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (“IRCC”) has announced that they will be issuing free replacements of certain documents for Canadians directly affected by Hurricane Fiona.

These documents will include permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates or cards, Canadian passports and other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible due to Hurricane Fiona.

These new replacement documents will expire on the same date as the original damaged or lost ones would have expired.

Are you eligible for replacement?

To qualify for the special measures, you will need to provide proof that you have been directly affected by the hurricane. You also must include a proof of residence in an affected area.

Once you confirm your eligibility, you should visit IRCC's website and answer a few questions related to the replacement documents. Further instructions will then be provided for the specific document being replaced.

How long do I have to apply for replacement?

The special measures will take effect retroactively from September 24, 2022. This means, you can ask for replacements of the above list of documents even if they were lost/damaged or destroyed before the enactment of the special measures—starting from September 24, 2022. The free replacement of documents program will continue until further notice. This time frame gives Canadians and permanent residents time to sort out what documents they need to replace and to apply with no fees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.