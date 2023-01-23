ARTICLE

On January 18th, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) held its thirteenth all-program draw through the Express Entry system since July 2022. In today's surprise draw, 5,500 invitations to apply (ITAs) were issued to candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 490 or higher. IRCC has now invited 11,000 Express Entry candidates in 2023, the quickest start in history.

An all-program draw considers every candidate in the Express Entry pool, rather than the program-specific rounds and invites these candidates to apply for permanent residence based on their CRS score. Candidates at or above the minimum CRS score in the pool will be invited to apply for permanent residence.

IRCC applied its tie-breaking rule with the timestamp of November 24, 2022 21:14:59 UTC, meaning candidates with a score of 490 were invited to apply if they had submitted their Express Entry profile before the timestamp.

