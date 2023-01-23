Key Points

Canada will expand open work permit eligibility for the spouses and dependent children of principal applicants under a temporary employment program

Overview

The government of Canada announced that it will expand open work permit eligibility for spouses and dependent children of principal applicants who have arrived in Canada under a temporary employment program. According to the government, this change will apply to more than 200,000 principal applicants.

The government shared that the expansion will be launched in three phases. The first phase will involve foreign nationals who have arrived via a high-wage stream of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, the International Mobility Program or the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program.

The second phase aims to expand eligibility to dependents of lower-wage stream foreign national workers. The third phase is expected to expand eligibility to dependents of agricultural workers.

What are the Changes?

The Canadian government will expand eligibility for open work permits to spouses and dependent children of principal applicants who have arrived in Canada under a temporary employment program. This expansion aims to support families in Canada and to help them to integrate into Canadian society.

Originally published JANUARY 19, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.