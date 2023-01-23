Key Points

Canada aims to provide funding to organizations that aim to remove barriers preventing foreign nationals from gaining employment in their field of study or profession

Overview

Canada's government will provide additional funding to organizations that aim to remove barriers that prevent qualified and skilled foreign nationals from gaining employment in their profession or field of study. These measures will specifically apply to healthcare professions.

Eligible projects will need to focus on at least one of the following:

Reducing barriers to foreign credential recognition for internationally educated healthcare professionals;

Providing internationally educated healthcare professionals with Canadian work experience that is relevant to their intended fields; or?

Facilitating labor mobility between jurisdictions within Canada for healthcare professionals and internationally educated healthcare workers.

Organizations will have until 30 January 2023 to apply.

What are the Changes?

The Canadian government will provide funding to organizations that work to remove barriers preventing foreign nationals from gaining employment in their field of study or profession, with a specific focus on healthcare professions.

Originally published JANUARY 19, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.