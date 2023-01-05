On November 16, 2022, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) converted to the 2021 version of the National Occupational Classification (NOC). Although several weeks have passed since the NOC changes came into force, we keep receiving inquiries from temporary residents of Canada about these changes and the impact on their eligibility to apply for Canadian permanent residence.

The immigration programs listed below led to the updated eligibility requirements due to this significant change:

Programs that used the NOC skill type or levels now use TEER categories.

The "TEER Category" replaced the "Skill Level" classification under the previous 2016 NOC. Instead of occupations being classified as Skill Level 0, A, B, C, or D, under the 2021 NOC codes, occupations are classified at TEER Category 0-5. Four-digit occupation codes became five-digit codes. The IRCC updated the eligibility criteria for all immigration programs that use the NOC.

Skill type or level TEER category Skill type 0 TEER 0 Skill level A TEER 1 Skill level B TEER 2 and TEER 3 Skill level C TEER 4 Skill level D TEER 5

What about the impact on the Express Entry candidates?

If you have submitted your profile in the Express Entry pool and if you have received an Invitation To Apply (ITA) before November 16, 2022, you must submit your application using the NOC code that you have applied under. There is no need to update your NOC information.

If you have already submitted your Express Entry profile and have not received an Invitation to Apply (ITA), you need to update your profile with the new 5-digit TEER code.

If you are planning to submit your Express Entry profile, you must find your occupation's TEER code on the NOC 2021 list and use the applicable TEER code when filling out your profile.

Many occupations from the previous NOC system presently carry over the same eligibility for the Express Entry. The good news is that 16 previously ineligible occupations became eligible for Express Entry based on their updated educational and experience requirements.

Eligible occupations under the Express Entry (that were previously ineligible) as of November 16, 2022, are:

payroll administrators;

dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants;

nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates;

pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants;

elementary and secondary school teacher assistants;

sheriffs and bailiffs;

correctional service officers;

by-law enforcement and other regulatory officers;

estheticians, electrologists and related occupations;

residential and commercial installers and servicers;

pest controllers and fumigators;

other repairers and servicers;

transport truck drivers;

bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators;

heavy equipment operators; and

aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors.

Unfortunately for some current Express Entry candidates who are not able to receive an Invitation To Apply (ITA) before November 16, 2022, three occupations that have been previously eligible under the NOC system became ineligible when the NOC system changed to TEER categories.

Ineligible occupations under the Express Entry (that were previously eligible) as of November 16, 2022, are:

other performers;

program leaders and instructors in recreation, sport and fitness; and

tailors, dressmakers, furriers and milliners.

The current Express Entry candidates who have entered the Express Entry pool on the basis of their work experiences in these three ineligible occupations on or after November 16, 2022 lost their eligibility to apply for permanent residence under the Express Entry program and they will have to explore the provincial immigration routes.

Find your occupation under the NOC 2021 list to find out what TEER code your work experiences fall under.

