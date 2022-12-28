Canada:
New Labour Market Assessment Exemption Codes
28 December 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Canada introduced new Labour Market Assessment exemption codes
for employers and foreign nationals applying for work permits under
specific employment schemes
Overview
The government of Canada introduced additional Labour
Market Assessment (LMIA)-exemptions codes for the
Global Case Management System (GCMS) and Employer Portal.?Through
this change, the government has issued new exemption codes for
occupations listed under free trade agreements with Canada. For
further information on these new exemption codes, check here.
What are the Changes?
The government of Canada published a new list of LMIA exemption
codes for employers and foreign nationals applying for work permits
under LMIA emption stream, such as Intra-Company Transfers and free
trade agreements established with Canada.
Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Canada
Relocating To Canada From UAE By Buying A Franchise
Sobirovs Law Firm
If you are an accomplished professional residing in UEA as a foreign national, you may be eligible to relocate to Canada by investing in a business in Canada, just like our client has recently done.
NEXUS And FAST Enrollment Centers Expanded
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of Canada opened new NEXUS and Free and Secure (FAST) enrollment centers in Canada. As a result, foreign nationals traveling between the U.S. and Canada, who are currently...
Immigration Funds For Health Care Fields
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of Canada will invest in projects that reduce barriers currently preventing qualified and skilled foreign nationals from gaining work experience...
Expansion Of The ArriveCAN Application
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of Canada expanded options to complete CBSA Declaration features through the ArriveCAN application to all international travelers entering the country...
Canada- Family Members Of TFWs Policies
Fakhoury Global Immigration
In order to address labor shortages throughout Canada, the Canadian government announced the extension of work permits to family members of temporary foreign workers.