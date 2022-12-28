Key Points

Canada introduced new Labour Market Assessment exemption codes for employers and foreign nationals applying for work permits under specific employment schemes

Overview

The government of Canada introduced additional Labour Market Assessment (LMIA)-exemptions codes for the Global Case Management System (GCMS) and Employer Portal.?Through this change, the government has issued new exemption codes for occupations listed under free trade agreements with Canada. For further information on these new exemption codes, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada published a new list of LMIA exemption codes for employers and foreign nationals applying for work permits under LMIA emption stream, such as Intra-Company Transfers and free trade agreements established with Canada.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022

