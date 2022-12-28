Canada:
Updated List Of Occupations Under The Global Talent Stream
28 December 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Canada introduced a new list of occupations eligible under the
Global Talent Stream on 22 December 2022
Overview
The government of Canada
updated the list of occupations eligible under the
Global Talent Stream (GTS) of the temporary foreign worker program
on 22 December 2022. As a result, 17 additional occupations will be
listed under the GTS, with some of these occupations including
computer and information systems managers, computer engineers,
information technicians and web designers. For an expanded list,
check
here.
What are the Changes?
On 22 December 2022, the government of Canada updated the list
of occupations eligible under the GTS of the temporary foreign
worker program to include 17 new occupations.
Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022
