Overview

The government of Canada updated the list of occupations eligible under the Global Talent Stream (GTS) of the temporary foreign worker program on 22 December 2022. As a result, 17 additional occupations will be listed under the GTS, with some of these occupations including computer and information systems managers, computer engineers, information technicians and web designers. For an expanded list, check here.

What are the Changes?

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022

