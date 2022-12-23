Key Points

Canada will introduce additional labor pathways to help companies hire and relocate highly skilled refugees from across the globe

Overview

The government of Canada announced that it will develop new labor pathways for refugees to resettle and work in Canada. The government will expand the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) with the goal of welcoming over 2,000 skilled refugees to fill specific labor shortages in high-demand sectors, such as healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology.

To employ refugees under the EMPP, partnered organizations will connect highly skilled overseas refugees to employers in Canada. Once a candidate receives a job offer, they will be permitted to apply to immigrate to Canada under an existing economic program while using measures established under the EMPP.

The government also plans to introduce a new and more flexible integration process through its Trusted Partners program, and new programs such as Talent Beyond Boundaries, TalentLift, and Jumpstart Refugee Talent.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will introduce new measures aimed at resettling refugees and preparing them to work in Canada. These measures are intended to assist employers in hiring highly skilled refugee workers from across the globe while improving integration measures.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 19 December, 2022

