Key Points

Canada expanded international airports that allow travelers to complete certain pre-arrival customs steps to reduce entry delays

Overview

The government of Canada expanded options to complete CBSA Declaration features through the ArriveCAN application to all international travelers entering the country via the Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport. Travelers entering Canada via approved airports can complete the CBSA Declaration up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada expanded access to CBSA Declaration features to be used when entering Canada via the Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport. According to the government, these measures are expected to reduce entry wait-times and delays.

Looking Ahead

In the coming months, the government also plans to expand the use of the ArriveCAN application to several other international airports in the country. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 December 2022

