Key Points

Canada's government will grant funds to organizations with projects aimed at reducing entry and qualification barriers of highly skilled foreign nationals working in healthcare

Overview

The government of Canada will invest in projects that reduce barriers currently preventing qualified and skilled foreign nationals from gaining work experience in their profession or field of study in Canada under the Foreign Credential Recognition Program. Eligible projects will focus on at least one of the following areas:

Improving and simplifying steps in the foreign credentials recognition process and expanding access to practice in the field.

Providing internationally educated health professionals (IEHPs) with Canadian work experience that is relevant to their intended fields of work.

Facilitating labor mobility between jurisdictions in Canada for health care professionals and IEHPs.

In addition, proposed projects must include at least one of the following measures:

Development, testing and implementation of credential recognition systems. The system must focus on streamlining regulatory processes and harmonizing occupational requirements.

Include additional employment support, such as monitoring the integration of IEPH foreign nationals into the Canadian workforce.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will accept project proposals aimed at reducing barriers preventing highly skilled healthcare professionals from working in the country. The government will accept project proposals until 30 January 2023.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 December, 2022

