Key Points

Canada re-opened NEXUS and Fast and Secure (FAST) enrollment centers at two locations at the Canadian border to reduce NEXUS and FAST backlogs

Overview

The government of Canada opened new NEXUS and Free and Secure (FAST) enrollment centers in Canada. As a result, foreign nationals traveling between the U.S. and Canada, who are currently members of the NEXUS or FAST programs, will be permitted to schedule interviews at the new centers. Applicants must make an appointment for an interview through the Trusted Traveler portal.

Travelers who book interviews through the new centers will be required to complete a new two- step process:

Applicants who are conditionally approved for NEXUS can complete the first portion of their interview at a Canadian enrollment center and the second portion at a nearby U.S. enrollment center.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will reopen two NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers in Canada. The NEXUS program is designed to expedite the border clearance process for pre-approved, NEXUS members traveling between Canada and the United States. These changes are intended to reduce NEXUS and FAST backlogs.

Looking Ahead

The government of Canada will continue to work with U.S. officials on the processing of NEXUS applicants. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 09 December, 2022

