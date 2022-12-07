Key Points

Canada will expand the number of applications accepted by foreign national students applying under the International Experience Canada Program beginning in 2023

Overview

The government of Canada will increase the number of applicants permitted to apply under the International Experience Canada (IEC) Program by 20% in 2023. The IEC is a reciprocal program that allows Canadian and international youth to work and travel in each other's countries. Applications will open on 9 January 2023. For additional insight into the categories included under the IEC program, check here.

What are the Changes??

The government of Canada will increase the number of application slots open to foreign national students applying under the IEC Program. According to the government announcement, this will result in the program expanding to accommodate around 90,000 candidates.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 5 December 2022

