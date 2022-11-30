Key Points

Canada's Province of Nova Scotia introduced a new plan aimed at attracting highly skilled French-speaking foreign nationals

Overview

The government of Canada's Province of Nova Scotia introduced a new Immigration Action Plan to increase the French-speaking population in the region on 7 November 2022. Through the Action Plan, 150 French-speaking foreign nationals registered under the federal Express Entry system will be invited to apply to Nova Scotia's Labor Market Priority stream of the Provincial Nominee Program. For additional information on the Action Plan, check here .

What are the Changes?

Canada's Province of Nova Scotia introduced a new Immigration Action Plan on 7 November 2022. According to the government announcement, the plan is aimed at increasing the number of French-speaking individuals in the country.

Originally published NOVEMBER 29, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.