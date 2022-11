Key Points?

British Colombia, Canada expanded several aspects of the Provincial Nominee Program on 16 November 2022

Overview

On 16 November 2022, the government of Canada introduced changes to the British Colombia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP). These changes include:

Expanding points granted to foreign nationals holding a job offer in the region of Metro Vancouver who have previous work or study experience in the region.

Expanding eligibility of the Economic Mobility Pathway Pilot (EMPP) to include job offers from employers in British Colombia in any skilled occupation.

Expanding eligibility under the International Post Graduate stream to include doctoral-level programs, such as professors and post-doctoral fellows on limited-term employment contracts.

For additional information on these updates, check here .

What are the Changes?

Originally published NOVEMBER 29, 2022

