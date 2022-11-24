Key Points

Canada introduced new validity periods for foreign nationals nominated for work or temporary residency authorization through a Provincial agreement

Overview

The government of Canada introduced new maximum periods of stay for foreign nationals nominated for work or temporary residence authorization under a Provincial agreement. As a result, authorization will now be granted for a maximum period of three years or until the foreign national's passport expires, whichever is earlier. For additional procedures and guidelines for foreign nationals nominated under a Provincial agreement, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada expanded the validity period of work and temporary stay authorizations permitted under a provincial nomination. Previously, the maximum period of stay was limited to two years.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 22 November, 2022

