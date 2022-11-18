Key Points

On 14 November 2022, Canada lifted flight restrictions with India, allowing for new travel convenience between the two countries?

Overview

The government of Canada lifted the restrictions on the number of flights traveling between India and Canada. This will allow designated airlines to operate unlimited flights between the two countries.??

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada expanded flight options between Canada and India to enhance flexibility for travelers between countries. Previously, only 35 flights per week were permitted between the two countries. However, this new update will allow for unlimited flights. According to the government announcement, this change is expected to benefit passengers and businesses by providing greater choices and convenience.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 16 November, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.