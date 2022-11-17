The Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the entity in charge of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) has announced that it will be updating the figures for the 'Median Wage' during the week of November 14. The median prevailing wage is the minimum threshold that employers are required to offer foreign workers when offering employment to them through a Labour Market Impact Assessment. Wages change based on occupation type and geographic region. Further information on the Median wage can be found at https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/trend-analysis/search-wages.

Employers who are advertising as part of the required pre-LMIA process, who have an LMIA application in process, or who are currently employing an LMIA-based foreign worker, are required to update the wage offered/paid, as the case may be, accordingly.

Please reach out to Fakhoury Global Immigration if more information is required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.