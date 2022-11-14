Every month, our Business Immigration and Mobility team keeps a watchful eye on important news that may impact your foreign workers. Check out these September 2022 business immigration updates.

Canada Finally Ends All COVID-19 Border Measures

Effective October 1st, 2022, Canada is ending all COVID-19 border measures for travellers entering the country.

In practice, this means that all travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to:

submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

provide proof of vaccination;

undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada.

Transport Canada is also removing existing travel requirements. As of October 1st, 2022, travellers will no longer be required to:

undergo health checks for travel on air and rail; or

wear masks on planes and trains.

Easier Access to Permanent Residence for Foreign-Trained Doctors in Canada

On September 23, 2022, IRCC announced changes that will provide physicians with access to Canada's economic permanent residence programs, managed under the Express Entry system.

New Protections for Temporary Foreign Workers

As of September 26, 2022, 13 new regulatory amendments including measures to strengthen protections for foreign workers are in force. The new regulations aim at better protect TFWs and prevent mistreatment and abuse during their stay in Canada by:

mandating that employers provide all TFWs with information about their rights in Canada;

prohibiting reprisals by employers against workers, for instance, against those who come forward with complaints; and,

prohibiting employers from charging recruitment fees to workers and holding them accountable for recruiters' actions in this regard.

In addition, employers are now required to provide reasonable access to health care services. Employers using the TFW Program must also provide private health insurance when needed.

Originally published Sep 30, 2022

