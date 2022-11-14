Key Points

Canada will replace the 2021 National Occupation Classification system with a system defined by an applicant's training, education, experience and role responsibilities

Overview

The government of Canada will convert the 2021 National Occupational Classification (NOC) system to a new classification structure on 16 November 2022. The NOC is Canada's national system for describing occupations, including defining main duties, educational requirements and more.

As a result, the following changes will be introduced:

Programs that previously used the NOC skill type or levels will be replaced by new training, education, experience and responsibilities (TEER) categories.

The four digital occupation codes associated with an occupation will become five-digital codes.

Eligibility criteria will be updated for all programs currently listed under the NOC system.

Most jobs will stay in the TEER category that is equal to the skill level in the table below:

Skill type or level TEER Category Occupation Types Skill type 0 TEER 0 Management occupations Skill level A TEER 1 Occupations that usually require a university degree Skill level B TEER 2 and TEER 3 Occupations that usually require: - a college diploma - apprenticeship training of two years or more, or -supervisory occupations Occupations that usually require: - a college diploma - apprenticeship training of fewer than two years, or - more than six months of on-the-job training Skill level C TEER 4 Occupations that usually require: - a high school diploma, or - several weeks of on-the-job training Skill level D TEER 5 Occupations that usually need short-term work demonstration and no formal education

For information on occupations under the NOC 2021 list, check here. To find a job title, code and TEER check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will introduce a new system for classifying codes associated with occupation types effective 16 November 2022. According to the government announcement, some impacted programs include the Express Entry programs, the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and International Mobility Program.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 10 November 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.