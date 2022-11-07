Key Points

On 1 November 2022, the government of Canada announced the new targeted immigration admissions rates by category for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025

Overview

On 1 November 2022, the government of Canada released details on the 2023-2025 Canada Immigration Levels Plan . Through the plan, the Canadian government aims to approve over 465,00 new permanent resident applications in 2023; 485,000 in 2024; and 500,000 in 2025. The breakdown of these numbers includes some of the following immigration categories:

Immigration Category 2023 2024 2025 Federal High Skilled 82,880 109,020 114,00 Federal Economic Public Policies 25,000 25,000 25,000 Federal Business 3,500 5,000 6,000 Atlantic Immigration Program 8,500 11,500 14,500 Provincial Nominee Program 105,500 110,000 117,500

The government also shared information on the anticipated admission numbers for family category visas, refugee and protected individual categories, and other humanitarian visa types.

For information on previous Immigration Levels Plans in Canada, check here . For additional insight into the government of Canada's strategy for attracting immigrants to the country, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada launched the 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan, which aims to increase temporary and permanent residence pathways throughout the country along with significantly increasing the number of refugees and asylum seekers admitted. According to the government, the plan charts an ambitious and responsible pathway toward increasing immigration in Canada to fuel the Canadian economy.

Originally published NOVEMBER 3, 2022

