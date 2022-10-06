Effective October 1, 2022, the Government of Canada removed all remaining COVID-19 travel and entry restrictions, including all testing, quarantine and isolation requirements. This will apply to all travellers entering Canada, regardless of their citizenship.

"Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border. However, we expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures. I also thank the dedicated public health officers and frontline staff at our land borders and airports who have worked tirelessly to protect the health and safety of people in Canada for the last two years," The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Health, said in a statement.

COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Fully vaccinated international travelers have been permitted to enter Canada since September 7, 2021. Unvaccinated citizens and permanent residents of Canada have also been permitted to enter Canada, but were subjected to a period of quarantine.

As of October 1, 2022, travellers entering Canada no longer have to:

Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

Provide proof of vaccination;

Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

Quarantine or isolate; or

Monitor or report if they have COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in Canada.

Transport Canada is also lifting the requirements to undergo health checks for travel by air or rail or for wearing masks when traveling on planes and trains. Measures applicable to cruise lines are also being lifted, however, a set of guidelines will remain in place, similar to the approach used in the United States, in order to protect passengers and members of the crew.

Remaining guidelines regarding COVID-19

Travellers must continue to follow any provincial or territorial COVID-19 requirements, and, despite the lifting of border and travel restrictions, COVID-19 remains one of the many diseases enumerated in the Quarantine Act. As a result, the Government of Canada has issued a number of recommendations, including to get vaccinated and boosted, wearing high quality and well-fitted masks when travelling and self-isolating if they have symptoms. Travellers who become sick while travelling or upon arrival to Canada are instructed to inform a flight attendant, cruise staff, or a border services officer upon arrival. Where appropriate, they may be connected with a quarantine officer who will assess whether the traveller needs a medical assessment.

In light with this announcement, Canada should expect to see an influx of corporate travellers, tourists, and foreign students, all of whom can now more easily travel to Canada. The full text of the Public Health Agency of Canada's the news release is available here.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.