On October 1, 2022, Canada will be lifting its pandemic-related border restrictions. Travelers entering Canada will no longer need to show proof of vaccination, undergo COVID-19 pre- or on-arrival testing or quarantine, use the previously mandatory ArriveCAN application, or wear masks on planes or trains.

These long-awaited changes for international and Canadian travelers do not negate the requirement for foreign nationals to meet entry requirements and provide appropriate travel documentation, as necessary. Further, although travelers are no longer required to submit their quarantine or isolation information through ArriveCAN, the application can still be used to submit customs and immigration declarations in advance, prior to arrival at select international airports.

