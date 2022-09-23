Key Points

Canada introduced amendments to the Temporary Foreign Worker program and the International Mobility Program aimed at protecting foreign national workers

Overview

The government of Canada introduced amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations that will take effect on 26 September 2022. The amendments willimpact the Temporary Foreign Workers Program (TFWP) and the International Mobility Program (IMP) and aims to provide new protections for foreign national workers in Canada, including:

Employers must ensure that workers are informed of Canada's worker rights with copies of this information provided in French or English.

Employers will be responsible for providing foreign nationals employed under the TFWP or IMP with a signed copy of their employment agreement.

Employers will be prohibited from requesting the return of fees from previously conducted Labor Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs).

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada released new rules for foreign nationals employed under the TFWP or IMP programs. According to the government, the amendments aim to better protect foreign national workers in Canada and ensure that employers comply with all labor requirements in Canada.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 22 September, 2022

