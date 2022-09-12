Key Points

The government of Canada will transition the permanent residence application process to online

Overview

The government of Canada aims to transition to move applications online for most permanent immigration programs . The Permanent Residence Portal has been in use since 31 March 2021 and allows foreign nationals to apply from personal electronic devices and receive immediate confirmation when they have successfully submitted a permanent residence application. The portal will be expanded to eventually include nearly all permanent residence programs beginning 23 September 2022.

The first programs to be transitioned online will include the Provincial Nominee Program (non-Express Entry), the Quebec-Selected Skilled Workers program and more. For additional information on when each program will transition online, check here . Accommodations will be made for those without access to the online portal.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will transition most permanent residence program applications online beginning 23 September 2022 and throughout October 2022. The government stated that this decision was made as part of the country's effort to modernize Canada's immigration system and improve client service.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 September 2022

