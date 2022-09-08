Key Points?

The government of Canada introduced changes under the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot aimed at expanding eligibility and application of the program

Overview

On 26 August 2022, the government of Canada introduced the following changes under the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP):

Expand the geographic boundaries of the following communities under the RNIP:

North Bay (Ont.), Sudbury (Ont.), Timmins (Ont.), Thunder Bay (Ont.), Moose Jaw (Sask.), West Kootenay (BC) and Vernon (BC).

Expand the range of job offers available to candidates in certain sectors, such as health care and trades.

Expand the period of stay for applicants under the pilot program, even when the program comes to an end in August 2024.

Under the program, a maximum of 2,750 principal applicants, plus their family members, are permitted to apply under the Pilot program each year. For additional information on the RNIP, check here.

What are the Changes??

The government of Canada expanded the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program. According to the government's update, regional immigration plays a significant role in continuing the growth of the Canadian economy and the country's desire to continue to grow its immigrant population.

Looking Ahead

Additional information regarding the RNIP program is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Continue to monitor the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 September, 2022

