Key Points

Overview

On 24 August 2022, the government of Canada introduced further measures aimed at reducing immigration application backlogs and addressing labor shortages throughout the country. As part of the measures, the government will hire up to 1,250 new employees to increase document processing capacity and tackle backlogs on a short-term scale. The government of Canada will also begin to publish monthly data for clients to check average processing times and delays.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada announced additional measures aimed at reducing immigration processing backlogs and efforts to keep clients better informed throughout the application process. According to the government announcement, around 54 percent of all immigration applications were considered in backlog as of July 2022. The government aims to process 80 percent of all new applications within standard application processing times by adding up to 1,250 staff.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 25 August, 2022

