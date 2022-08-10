Key Points

The government of Canada introduced measures for travelers to submit customs and immigration declarations prior to entry into Canada

Overview

The government of Canada will allow travelers to submit customs and immigration declarations up to 72 hours prior to arrival in Canada. This information can be provided through the ArriveCAN application and will be available first for travelers arriving at the following airports:

Toronto Pearson

Montreal-Trudeau

Vancouver

What are the Changes??

On 3 August 2022, the government of Canada announced measures to allow travelers to submit customs and immigration declarations prior to arrival in Canada. According to the government, this change will reduce entrance delays and wait-times for travelers.

Looking Ahead

According to the announcement, the government will expand this option to travelers arriving at all other international airports soon. This measure serves as a step in the government's Travel Modernization Initiative, which includes introducing digital technologies and tools for both travelers and border service officers. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 August 2022

