ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Canada introduced plans for the future of immigration to the country on 28 July 2022

Canada will introduce additional, multi-year allocations to the Provincial/Territorial Nominee Programs under the Immigration Levels Plans for 2022 - 2024

Overview

On 28 July 2022, the government of Canada released plans for the future of immigration to Canada and several initiatives to respond to labor shortages across the country. To address these areas, the government plans to increase provincial/territorial (PT) involvement in the selection process and the modernization of the Express Entry system. This will include increasing the allocation number of foreign nationals granted entry under the Provincial/Territorial Nominee Programs (PNPs) and providing multi-year allocations under the PNPs.

Currently, the government of Canada establishes its targeted goal of immigrants under its immigration pathways every three years, through the Immigration Levels Plan. The Plan establishes the targeted number of permanent residences admitted to Canada over a three-year period and goals for the admission of immigrants under other categories.

The government also plans to introduce methods for increasing immigration to rural or remote communities. According to the announcement, these methods will be based on lessons learned from the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) and the rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP).

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada announced plans for the future of immigration in Canada on 28 July 2022. According to the government, these plans will help address labor shortages throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

PNP allocation goals are expected to become effective by 31 March 2023. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.