In June 2022, the government of Canada temporarily suspended random COVID testing for arriving passengers at Canadian airports.

As of Tuesday, July 19, the government reinstituted such random testing for arrivals in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal. However, testing will be done at designated off-site testing facilities and must be completed by the traveler within one day of their arrival in Canada. No quarantine is required while awaiting test results. For those testing positive, quarantine may then be required. For connecting travelers, the test may be done at an applicable facility at their final destination, or through a virtual self-swab appointment.

This does not change any other aspect of Canadian COVID-related requirements, including rules relating to unvaccinated travelers, and the need to use the ArriveCAN app.

