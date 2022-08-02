Key Points

Canada introduced new educational requirements for applicants under the Express Entry system who studied in Canada throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Overview

The government of Canada announced changes to the education requirements for applicants under the Express Entry system. According to the announcement, those who earned a Canadian degree, diploma or certificate and completed any part of their program of study or training between March 2020 and August 2022 will now be granted the necessary educational credential points under Express Entry, regardless of how much of the program was completed from outside Canada or through part-time studies. This will apply to candidates who:

Completed the program entirely through distance learning;

Completed the program from outside of Canada; or

Completed the program through part-time studies.

Applicants who have already submitted an Express Entry application indicating they received Canadian educational credentials may need to update their Express Entry profile and answer three additional questions related to their studies in Canada.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada introduced new information for candidates under the Express Entry system who completed a degree, diploma, certificate, or training in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will allow more candidates (including those who returned to their original country of residence and completed Canadian studies online) to gain educational credential requirements needed for Express Entry applications.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 1 August 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.