Key Points

Five passport offices are now permitted to provide passport pick-up services for Canadian citizens

Overview

On 25 July 2022, the government of Canada expanded passport pick-up services to include five additional locations across Canada. Canadian citizens will now be able to pick up their passports in these locations:

Brampton, Ontario

Whitby, Ontario

Pointe-Claire, Quebec

Calgary Sundance, Alberta

Richmond, British Columbia

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada introduced new in-person pick-up locations at five more Canadian passport offices on 25 July 2022. Currently, there are 29 passport offices that permit passport pick-up services. This newest update will allow more Canadians to pick up their passports in person and do so closer to the applicant's place of residence. The government also expects this change to reduce delays in passport processing and delivery times.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 01 August 2022

