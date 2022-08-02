Key Points
- Five passport offices are now permitted to provide passport pick-up services for Canadian citizens
Overview
On 25 July 2022, the government of Canada expanded passport pick-up services to include five additional locations across Canada. Canadian citizens will now be able to pick up their passports in these locations:
- Brampton, Ontario
- Whitby, Ontario
- Pointe-Claire, Quebec
- Calgary Sundance, Alberta
- Richmond, British Columbia
What are the Changes?
The government of Canada introduced new in-person pick-up locations at five more Canadian passport offices on 25 July 2022. Currently, there are 29 passport offices that permit passport pick-up services. This newest update will allow more Canadians to pick up their passports in person and do so closer to the applicant's place of residence. The government also expects this change to reduce delays in passport processing and delivery times.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 01 August 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.