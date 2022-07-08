Key Points

The government of Canada resumed its draw for candidates for all programs under the Express Entry system

Overview

The government of Canada reintroduced the Express Entry draw for all programs on 6 July 2022. These programs will include the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

From this draw, 1,500 candidates were invited to apply (ITA) for permanent residence under the Express Entry program. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score was set to 557 points. CRS points are awarded based on the applicants' skills, education level, language abilities and work experience. Applicants who received an ITA will have 60 days to complete an Express Entry application for permanent residence in Canada. For additional information on applying for permanent residence under the Express Entry system, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada resumed its draw from the Express Entry application pool on 6 July 2022. Some of the programs, including the FSWP and the FSTP were temporarily shut down in 2020 due to entry health concerns that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEC program has been on hold since September 2021.

Looking Ahead

Prior to the pandemic, draws took place every two weeks. However, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada department (IRCC) has not yet announced whether draws will continue to take place every two weeks. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

