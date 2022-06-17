ARTICLE

Canada has always been viewed as one of the most welcoming and desirable destinations for immigrants. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the process to enter Canada as a permanent resident is simple and straightforward. There are many steps involved.

The process includes determining your eligibility for permanent residency and then making the appropriate application. Currently, the four most common ways to apply are:

Family Sponsorship – this is the most common method and is often approved in a timely fashion. This allows Canadian residents and citizens (over the age of 18) to “sponsor a common-law partner or spouse, a relative, or a dependent to live and work in Canada”.

The Provincial Nominee Program – this option supports employers who are looking to fill positions in which they are struggling to find suitable applicants. For instance, if you have highly specialized skills and can fill a role in which an employer is struggling to find applicants, your application may be placed above others to receive a provincial nomination. This may even result in your application being expedited. It is important to note that this program is typically utilized in more rural communities.

The Express Entry System – this option does not require a job offer in order to apply. However, it is meant for highly skilled and valuable applicants who possess talents which will enhance the Canadian market or society. Generally speaking this is the quickest way to enter, but the requirements can be onerous. You can apply under one of three Federal Immigration Programs. In addition, the Express Entry System is linked to the Provincial Nominee Program.

Business Immigration Program — this program is for successful business people who are seeking new opportunities and challenges. The Business Immigration Program is designed to encourage and facilitate the admission of these individuals. Both the federal and provincial/territorial governments welcome business immigrants and offer services to help immigrants start a business and settle in Canada. There are several categories under this application such as utilizing “Angel Investors” under the Start-Up category whereas you are connected with potential investors and they assist with starting a brand new business or purchasing an existing business on your own and becoming the primary owner.

Becoming a permanent resident of Canada depends on which immigration program you select.

