George A. Green and Brett J. Cavanaugh joined Peter Walts, Chief Operating Officer of Employment Law Alliance, for the June edition of their Employment Matters Podcast. Have a listen as George talks about employer-side labour and employment matters and Brett talks about employer-side immigration matters as they relate to Doing Business in Saskatchewan.

Listen Here: Employment Matters ELA Podcast

The Employment Law Alliance is a comprehensive global network of local labour, employment and immigration lawyers that delivers timely solutions to employment law matters wherever business takes place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.