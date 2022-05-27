Key Points

Increase to the minimum funds required for individuals applying under the Express Entry program

Overview

The government of Canada will increase the minimum amount of funds that individuals must possess to qualify under the Express Entry program. The amount will vary depending on the size of the applicant's family. Applicants under the Federal Skilled Worker program who are applying for permanent residence in Canada will need to update the settlement fund amounts in their Express Entry profile prior to 8 June 2022. New applicants should ensure that they have the minimum amount of required funds to qualify under the program.

These measures will not apply to individuals applying under the Canadian Experience Class or individuals who are authorized to work in Canada and hold a valid job offer.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 May 2022.

