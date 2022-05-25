Key Points

New measures introduced to reduce processing delays in the issuance of new or renewed passports for Canadian citizens traveling abroad

Overview

The government of Canada is experiencing an increase in demand for new or renewed passports , resulting in longer processing times for Canadian citizens. In response to these delays, the government has prioritized the processing of travelers with urgent needs and introduced several steps to reduce the delays. These steps include:

Reopening all passport service counters across Canada and increasing service capacity by 40 percent by hiring more employees;

Expanded capacity in waiting rooms to accommodate increased volume;

Introducing measures to simplify and expedite passport processing. These measures include a simplified process for renewing expired passports that were issued in the last 15 years and simplifying procedures for obtaining new passports if the previous one was lost, stolen or damaged. Applicants also do not need to have a guarantor or provide their original documents (such as proof of citizenship or photo identification) and instead only need to provide two photos, two references, their completed form and pay the application fees;

Expanding operating hours of passport offices and call centers;

Launching Service Canada to provide a 24-hour online tool for booking appointments

The government estimates that most individuals will receive their new or renewed passport within at least 10 business days.

Originally published MAY 24, 2022

