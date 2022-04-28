ARTICLE

Key Points

Canada introduced a new policy that will allow recent international graduates with expiring temporary status to apply for an additional open work permit of up to 18 months

Overview

The government of Canada announced that it would introduce a new policy that will allow recent international graduates with expiring temporary status to apply for an additional open work permit of up to 18 months. This measure will apply to international students who are in Canada and have a post-graduation work permit that is due to expire between January and December 2022.

The government of Canada also announced that it would extend measures that will allow visitors in Canada to apply for an employer-specific work permit without being required to leave the country until 28 February 2023.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada announced that it will allow eligible international graduates with expiring temporary status to apply for an open work permit that will allow them to remain in Canada for a period of 18 months. Visitors who entered Canada in August 2020 under an employer-specific work permit will also be able to continue to remain in Canada until 28 February 2023. The government stated that this would provide these individuals with more time to remain in Canada and continue to gain work experience and qualify for permanent residency.

Looking Ahead

The government has not yet announced the exact date for when this process will begin and is currently exploring options to simplify and expedite processing times for eligible applicants. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

