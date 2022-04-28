ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated measures for applicants of the temporary resident to permanent resident pathway

Overview

The government of Canada announced that it would implement new measures for individuals who previously applied for permanent residence through the temporary resident to permanent resident pathway that was introduced in 2021. Although the pathway has been closed since November 2021, a number of applications are still being processed by the government. As a result, the government will introduce the following changes at the beginning of the summer of 2022:

Applicants will no longer be required to remain in Canada while the application is processed;

Applicants who applied for an open work permit while waiting for their permanent residence application to be finalized will be permitted to obtain a work permit that will remain valid until the end of 2024;

Immediate family members currently located outside of Canada who were included in the principal applicant's permanent residence application will be eligible for their own open work permit

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada introduced new measures for foreign nationals who applied for permanent residence in Canada through the temporary resident to permanent resident pathway that closed in November 2021. According to the announcement, these measures will be introduced in order to support the government's broader effort to address labor shortages throughout Canada.

Looking Ahead

The government has not yet announced the exact date for when these updated measures will take effect. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 April 2022

