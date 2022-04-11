ARTICLE

Technology based companies and employers continually face labour market shortages for skilled talent. Companies looking to staff up with tech talent from within Canada face significant challenges. Due to ongoing shortages, a new Government of Saskatchewan immigration program supports tech and innovation companies seeking to recruit highly-skilled foreign talent. The goal of this program is to fill labour market gaps by attracting top talent while accelerating Saskatchewan's tech industry growth.

Tech Talent Pathway

The Government of Saskatchewan announced its new Tech Talent Pathway (the "Pathway") under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program on March 7, 2022. The Pathway intends to accelerate the permanent residency process for certain skilled tech and innovation sector workers through two categories: non-express entry and express entry.

Notably, both categories have eligibility criteria for tech-based talent already working in Saskatchewan (or those who have work experience in Saskatchewan) and recruits from outside the province.

The Pathway has the added benefit of providing supports for easier access to work permits so foreign nationals can work in Saskatchewan temporarily while awaiting their permanent resident status. This allows companies to bring intended foreign worker staff to Canada faster than other immigration streams allow.

Eligibility: Non-Express Entry

Applicants may qualify for non-express entry under the Pathway if they live outside Canada or have proof of legal status in Canada, are not a refugee claimant, and:

Meet work experience requirements ranging from six months to a year, depending on the applicant's location (i.e. in Saskatchewan or outside the province);

Meet language requirements including either those established by the applicant's current employer (if applicable) or English and/or French language ability of Canadian Language Benchmark 5 or higher;

Be eligible for Saskatchewan licensing (if applicable to the job);

Have post-secondary education that relates to the job offer;

Declare the intent to work and reside in Saskatchewan; and

Show proof of a job offer for one of the 11 eligible permanent, full-time tech or innovation sector occupations in Saskatchewan.

Eligibility: Express Entry

Those accepted into Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada's Express Entry pool may also be eligible through this stream. Those who choose to apply to this stream as IRCC Express Entry candidates have different requirements. Express Entry applications receive priority processing by IRCC for permanent residency, with expected permanent residency application processing times of six months or less.

As a candidate in IRCC's Express Entry pool, you may qualify for this sub-category if you live outside Canada or have proof of legal status in Canada, are not a refugee claimant, and:

Have a valid Express Entry Profile Number and Job Seeker Code;

Have a language test result that meets the federal Express Entry language requirements;

Meet work experience requirements ranging from six months to a year, depending on the applicant's location (i.e. in Saskatchewan or outside the province);

Be eligible for Saskatchewan licensing (if applicable to the job);

Have post-secondary education that relates to the job offer;

Declare the intent to work and reside in Saskatchewan; and

Show proof of a job offer for one of the 11 eligible permanent, full-time tech or innovation sector occupations in Saskatchewan.

Occupations Covered by the Pathway

The following skilled tech and innovation occupations are covered by the Pathway:

NOC Occupation Titles 0213 Computer and information systems managers 2133 Electrical and Electronics engineers 2147 Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers) 2171 Information System analysts and consultants 2172 Database analysts and data administrators 2173 Software engineers and designers 2174 Computer programmers and interactive media developers 2175 Web designers and developers 2281 Computer network technicians 2282 User support technicians 2283 Information system testing technicians

The program criteria can change at any time, but the requirements at the time the application was submitted will be considered.

