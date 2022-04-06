ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Canada introduced the Temporary Foreign Worker Program Workforce Solutions Road Map and its five phases as a means of addressing labor shortages throughout the country

Overview

On 4 April 2022, the government of Canada announced the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program Workforce Solutions Road Map. Under the Road Map, the government aims to address labor shortages throughout the country, enhance worker protections, and provide new pathways to permanent residency. Over the coming weeks, Canada will implement five key policy changes.

Beginning 4 April 2022, the government will:

Address seasonal immigration peaks by removing limits on the number of lower-wage positions that employers in seasonal industries can fill through the TFW Program, therefore, making the Seasonal Cap Exemption permeant.

The maximum duration of lower-wage positions in seasonal industries will also be increased from 180 days to 270 days per year.

Increase the validity of Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) from nine months to 18 months.

Extend the maximum duration of employment of High-Wage and Global Talent Streams workers from two years to three years.

Beginning 30 April 2022, the government will:

Allow employers from sectors with demonstrated labor shortages to hire up to 30 percent of their workforce through the TFW Program for lower-wage positions for a one-year period.

Allow all other employers, in sectors that do not demonstrate labor shortages, to hire up to 20 percent of their workforce through the TFW Program for lower-wage positions.

End all current policies that automatically refuse LMIA applications for lower-wage occupations in the Accommodation and Food Services and Retail Trade sectors in regions where unemployment is at a rate of six percent or higher.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada introduced the TFW Program Workforce Solutions Road Map to adjust and improve the Temporary Foreign Worker Program while also mitigating the economic effects felt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

The government of Canada will continue to monitor the outcome of the project. Employers are encouraged to submit applications online to benefit from reduced processing times. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 4 April 2022

