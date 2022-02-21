Key Points

On 14 Feb. 2022, the government of Canada announced the new targeted immigration admissions rates by category for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024

Overview

On 14 Feb. 2022, Canada released the 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan. Under the plan, immigrants are to be welcomed at a rate of about one percent per year of Canada's population. In 2022, the government plans to welcome 431,645 permanent residents. In 2023, the target goal for permanent residents will increase to 447,055 and then by an additional 15,410 in 2024. These increases will be supported by the modernization of the Canadian immigration system. For an overview of how target ranges will increase based on immigration categories, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada launched the 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan, which aims at increasing temporary and permanent residence pathways throughout the country. According to the government, the plan charts an ambitious and responsible pathway towards increasing immigration in Canada in order to fuel the post-pandemic economic recovery of the country.?

Looking Ahead

The government stated that national targets and ranges for 2023 and 2024 will be confirmed or adjusted by 1 November of each year. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 February 2022

