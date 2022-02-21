Key Points

Easing of entrance requirements for fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada beginning 28 Feb. 2022

Removal of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers beginning 28 Feb. 2022

Overview

On 15 Feb. 2022, the government of Canada announced plans to ease border measures as part of the transition of the country's pandemic response. The following changes will take place beginning 28 Feb. 2022:

Fully vaccinated travelers who have been randomly selected for on-arrival testing will no longer be required to quarantine while awaiting test results.

Fully vaccinated travelers will have the option of undergoing rapid antigen testing taken a day prior to departure or a molecular test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure.

The government will no longer recommend that Canadians avoid travel for non-essential purposes.

Unvaccinated travelers will only be permitted to enter Canada with exceptions. These travelers will still be required to undergo testing upon arrival and on day eight of quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will ease entrance requirements and COVID-19 measures beginning 28 Feb. 2022. The government made this decision as a result of high vaccination rates and increasing availability and use of rapid tests to detect COVID-19 infections. Travelers should continue to check entrance requirements prior to traveling to Canada.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18, February 2022

