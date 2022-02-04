Key Points

Digitalization of the Canadian immigration system aims to increase government efficiency

Overview

On 31 Jan. 2022, the government of Canada announced measures aimed at improving client experience and modernizing the Canadian immigration system. The following changes have been or will be introduced:

The government will provide CAD $85 million in new funding aiming to reduce application delays;

Approximately 500 new immigration processing staff will be hired;

A new Permanent Residence Application Tracker will also be introduced in Feb. 2022 that will allow spouses and dependents to check their application information and status online;

An online process for permanent residence applicants to finalize and receive their permanent residency cards will be introduced; and

Introduction of online testing, application tracking and citizenship ceremonies for citizenship applicants.

What are the Changes?

On 31 Jan. 2022, the government of Canada released a statement concerning the modernization of the Canadian immigration system. Multiple changes will be introduced to help reduce application backlogs and digitize the application process for permanent residency and citizenship.??

Looking Ahead

Originally published 2 February 2022.

