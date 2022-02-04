ARTICLE

Key Points

Travelers arriving from India and Morocco will no longer be subject to additional pre-entry requirements

All travelers entering Canada will be subject to the same entrance and testing requirements

Overview

Effective 28 Jan. 2022, the government of Canada removed the modified pre-departure test requirements for travelers arriving on direct and indirect flights from India and Morocco. These travelers will no longer be required to obtain a valid negative pre-departure test within 18 hours prior to travel.

All travelers entering Canada are required to have a valid negative pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure and meet all other entry requirements, unless they are specifically exempt. To check eligibility for entrance into Canada, click here.

What are the Changes?

All travelers, regardless of the country of departure, will now be subject to the same pre-entry requirements when entering Canada. The government of Canada will also revoke the temporary testing and quarantine exemptions that allowed essential workers and residents from British Columbia to enter Canada if they had traveled throughout the U.S. while delivering essential food and supplies. With the removal of these temporary exemptions, these individuals will now be required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arrival, upon arrival and on day eight of quarantine.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 February, 2022

